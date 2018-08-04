Santana allowed two hits and three walks in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief Friday.

The team trainer visited him during his second inning of work for an undisclosed injury, but the righty remained in the game for another batter. Santana, who pitched in the fifth and sixth innings Friday, has allowed just one run in his last 15 outings (15.1 innings). The 25-year-old has posted 16 holds and 45:8 K:BB to go along with a 3.21 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 49.1 innings.

