Olivares is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Cardinals.
Olivares started Wednesday's win over St. Louis in the cleanup spot but went hitless. Connor Joe is drawing the start in right field for the series finale Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Sitting after four straight starts•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Getting more work against RHPs•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Scores three times•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Out against righty again•
-
Pirates' Edward Olivares: Absent from lineup•