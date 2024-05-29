Olivares is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Olivares was in the lineup for the fourth time in five games in the Pirates' 8-0 loss to open the doubleheader, starting in right field while going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He'll hit the bench for the second game of the day, with Rowdy Tellez replacing him in lineup and starting at first base and Connor Joe shifting from first base to right field.