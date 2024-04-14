Olivares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Olivares had started each of the past four games -- two against right-handed starting pitchers and two against lefties -- while going 5-for-15 with a pair of solo home runs and an additional run. The 28-year-old still looks like the Pirates' fourth outfielder/backup designated hitter, but he's playing regularly versus lefties and often enough against righties to warrant consideration for a roster spot in deeper mixed leagues.