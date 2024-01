Olivares signed a $1.35 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After slashing .263/.317/.452 with 36 RBI across 385 plate appearances last season with Kansas City, Olivares was traded to Pittsburgh in December. The 27-year-old outfielder boasts an .800 OPS against southpaws since 2021 and figures to be a regular part of Pittsburgh's lineup in 2024.