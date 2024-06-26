Olivares is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Olivares will take a seat after he had started each of the Pirates' last four games while going 6-for-15 with a walk, two runs and two RBI. Each of those starts came against right-handed pitching, so for the moment, Olivares appears to have supplanted Connor Joe as the Pirates' preferred option in right field.