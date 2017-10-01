Pirates' Elias Diaz: Bowing out of season finale
Diaz is not starting against the Nationals on Sunday.
The rookie is slumping his way into the offseason, getting four hits in his last 32 at-bats. Diaz's receiving skills continue to need work, but he remains the likely backup to starter Francisco Cervelli in 2018. Given Cervelli's penchant for landing on the DL, Diaz could see significant playing time next year.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...