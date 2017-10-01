Play

Diaz is not starting against the Nationals on Sunday.

The rookie is slumping his way into the offseason, getting four hits in his last 32 at-bats. Diaz's receiving skills continue to need work, but he remains the likely backup to starter Francisco Cervelli in 2018. Given Cervelli's penchant for landing on the DL, Diaz could see significant playing time next year.

