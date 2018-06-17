Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Diaz took Luis Castillo deep in the fourth inning to put the Pirates up 3-1, marking his second homer of the month and fifth of season. While Francisco Cervelli is locked in as the team's primary backstop, Diaz continues to produce in his limited opportunities, posting a .304/.350/.500 line through 34 games.

