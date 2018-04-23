Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer Sunday against the Phillies.

He's started only five games in 2018 but has nine hits in 19 at-bats in those contests. Diaz doesn't play enough to offer value to many fantasy owners and hit just .223 in 200 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in 2017. The 27-year-old could see more playing time at some point this summer, however, given starting catcher Francisco Cervelli's extensive injury history.