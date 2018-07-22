Pirates' Elias Diaz: Making most of opportunity
Diaz went 1-for-5 with an RBI double Sunday against the Reds.
He's served as Pittsburgh's cleanup hitter nine times in the month of July, going 12-for-34. Speaking on his Sunday radio show, general manager Neal Huntington said the team is considering giving starting catcher Francisco Cervelli (concussion) occasional time at first base to keep Diaz's bat in the lineup. Given Cervelli's precarious status, fantasy owners might want to pick up Diaz for both the near term and future, especially now that Pittsburgh seems to have confidence in the 27-year-old. He's hitting .287 with seven homers and 25 RBI in 174 at-bats, just keep in mind Diaz was a career .259 hitter in parts of nine minor-league seasons.
