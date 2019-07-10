Diaz is expected to serve as the Pirates' starting catcher following the announcement that Francisco Cervelli (concussion) will no longer serve as a catcher in the major leagues, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Diaz, who's started since late May when Cervelli was concussed, will likely handle the bulk of catching duties with Jacob Stallings backing him up. Although he's hit one just homer after belting 10 in 2018, Diaz is slashing .311/.367/.407 in his last 150 plate appearances. His defense has fallen off, however. Last year, Diaz compiled a minus-2 DRS. This year, he ranks 68th out of 70 catchers (minimum of 100 innings played) with a minus-11 DRS, trailing both Stallings (plus-4 DRS) and Cervelli (plus-1 DRS). For that reason, Diaz could lose some playing time to Stallings in defensive situations.