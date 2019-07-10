Pirates' Elias Diaz: No longer blocked by Cervelli
Diaz is expected to serve as the Pirates' starting catcher following the announcement that Francisco Cervelli (concussion) will no longer serve as a catcher in the major leagues, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Diaz, who's started since late May when Cervelli was concussed, will likely handle the bulk of catching duties with Jacob Stallings backing him up. Although he's hit one just homer after belting 10 in 2018, Diaz is slashing .311/.367/.407 in his last 150 plate appearances. His defense has fallen off, however. Last year, Diaz compiled a minus-2 DRS. This year, he ranks 68th out of 70 catchers (minimum of 100 innings played) with a minus-11 DRS, trailing both Stallings (plus-4 DRS) and Cervelli (plus-1 DRS). For that reason, Diaz could lose some playing time to Stallings in defensive situations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal