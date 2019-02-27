Pirates' Elias Diaz: Out of action
Diaz is week-to-week with a virus and could begin the regular season on the injured list, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Director of medicine Todd Tomczyk did not reveal Diaz's specific ailment. The backstop missed time with a case of cellulitis in 2017. Francisco Cervelli and Jacob Stallings would likely share catching duties if Diaz is forced to miss the start of the regular season. Unless Diaz's illness is more serious than is currently known, the 27-year-old figures to see significant playing time in 2019. He hit .286 with 10 homers and 34 RBI in 252 at-bats last season.
