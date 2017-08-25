Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Francisco Cervelli's return will force Diaz to the minors, but he should be back once rosters expand in September. Diaz went 4-for-21 with five strikeouts in his most recent stint with the major-league club and is now batting .250/.283/.350 in 36 games with Pittsburgh, which is similar to his line with Indy.