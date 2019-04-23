Pirates' Elias Diaz: Starts against Arizona
Diaz collected his first RBI of the season Monday, going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
He batted seventh in the lineup but figures to move up in the order as he adjusts to major-league pitching. Diaz made several mental mistakes, including his failure to cover home plate on a bases-loaded bunt. Overall, he had a fairly rough season debut after returning from an unknown virus, but at least he's back and will provide fantasy owners with a decent option at catcher.
