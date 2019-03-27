Diaz (illness) will open the 2019 campaign on the injured list, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He missed the entire Grapefruit League due to a viral infection. Pittsburgh is confident in backup Jacob Stallings, but Diaz represents an appreciable offensive upgrade over Stallings. Diaz has been working out and taking part in simulated games, but he likely won't return until the middle of April, at the earliest.

More News
Our Latest Stories