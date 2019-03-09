Pirates' Elvis Escobar: Heads to minors camp
The Pirates reassigned Escobar to their minor-league camp Saturday.
After beginning his professional career as an outfielder, Escobar experimented as a pitcher in 2018 and has made a full-time transition to the position this spring. The 24-year-old lefty made two appearances for the Pirates during the Grapefruit League slate, giving up two runs and striking out two in two innings.
