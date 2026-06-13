Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Flashes power in Friday's loss

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Marlins.

After sitting out Thursday's game due to a minor hip issue, Rodriguez looked plenty healthy in his return as he took Sandy Alcantara deep in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old catcher is slashing .240/.387/.420 in 19 games since joining the big-league roster in mid-May with two homers, two steals, six RBI and nine runs, making a solid case to remain part of the picture behind the plate when Joey Bart (foot) is activated from the IL.