Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Rodriguez tallied his second multi-hit effort and his first three-hit game since he was called up in mid-July. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a slow start in his first taste at the major league level, as he's now slashing .231/.286/.462 with two homers, seven RBI, 8 runs and a 4:20 BB:K in 56 plate appearances. Rodriguez should get all the playing time he can handle down the stretch with his only competition behind the dish being Jason Delay, who has made two starts since being called up Aug. 1.