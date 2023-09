Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday against the Reds.

Rodriguez popped a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, the third long ball of his career. He's struggled considerably across his last 10 starts, managing only a .167 batting average with three RBI and four runs scored. Positively, he's struck out at only a 20 percent clip in that span, so he could turn things around prior to the close of the regular season.