Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Racks up season-high four RBI

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional RBI in Monday's 11-7 win over the Phillies.

Rodriguez piled up a season-high RBI in his eighth multi-hit game of the season. The 25-year-old backstop has soundly outproduced Henry Davis as Pittsburgh's top catcher, and his stay atop the depth chart was solidified when the Pirates traded away Joey Bart earlier in June. Since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, Rodriguez is slashing .271/.404/.482 with four big flies, six doubles, 15 RBI and two stolen bases over 105 plate appearances.