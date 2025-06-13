The Pirates transferred Rodriguez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The move makes room on the Pirates' 40-man roster for Michael Darrell-Hicks, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Rodriguez landed on the 10-day injured list June 7 due to right elbow inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL means he'll be out of major-league action until at least early April. With Rodriguez and Joey Bart (concussion) both sidelined, Henry Davis will continue to operate as the Pirates' top catcher while Brett Sullivan serves as the backup.