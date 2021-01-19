Rodriguez was traded from the Mets to the Pirates on Monday as part of a three-team deal which sent Joey Lucchesi to New York and Joe Musgrove to San Diego, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez has potential but is nowhere close to the majors, having topped out in rookie ball thus far in his professional career. The switch-hitting backstop has looked good at the plate, hitting .294/.411/.510, though that's come in just 125 total plate appearances. He has the potential to hit for average while playing good defense behind the plate and is athletic enough to also spend time at other positions, though it's still a long time before we'll see him in the majors.