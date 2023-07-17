Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton noted that Rodriguez will see the bulk of the starts at catcher moving forward, with Austin Hedges starting a couple times per week. Henry Davis still hasn't started a game at catcher since his promotion. Rodriguez got off to a slow start this season at Indianapolis while battling a forearm issue, but he had come on strong in slashing .371/.461/.565 with two home runs over his last 15 games. He should be rostered in two-catcher formats.