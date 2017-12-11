Vielma was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Vielma will join Pittsburgh after being cast off the Phillies' 40-man roster in order to clear space for a potential Rule 5 draft pick. The 23-year-old is better known for his glove and defensive versatility, as he hit just .229/.273/.280 between Double-A and Triple-A last season. Assuming he sticks with the Pirates until spring, he should compete for a utility job.