Pirates' Engelb Vielma: Designated for assignment
Vielma was designated for assignment Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster for the players acquired in the Gerrit Cole deal, Vielma and pitcher Shane Carle have been designated for assignment. Vielma will look to hopefully catch on with another organization for a major-league roster spot, though he'll likely begin the year in Triple-A.
