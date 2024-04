Terrero is on the 60-day injured list at High-A Greensboro with a wrist injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

A 5-foot-9 lefty-hitting outfielder, Terrero slashed .266/.368/.409 with eight home runs and 21 steals in 80 games at Single-A last year. It's unclear how serious this injury is, but he will miss at least the first couple months of the High-A season.