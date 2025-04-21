Valdez (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Guardians.
Valdez was out of the starting lineup after suffering a minor shoulder injury Saturday, though he managed to enter the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. That suggests Valdez should avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status will likely remain unclear until the Pirates retake the field Tuesday.
