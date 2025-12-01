Pirates' Enmanuel Valdez: Back in action in winter ball
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdez (shoulder) has returned to game action with the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Valdez underwent season-ending surgery in May to repair a dislocated left shoulder, but he's played three winter ball games and smacked a grand slam in his third contest for Estrellas on Sunday. Slated to turn 27 later this month, Valdez slashed .209/.294/.363 with two home runs and an 11:16 BB:K over 102 plate appearances for Pittsburgh before getting hurt. It seems Valdez will ready to roll for the start of spring training and he'll compete for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster in 2026.
