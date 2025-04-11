Valdez is starting at second base and hitting leadoff in Friday's contest against the Reds.
Valdez becomes the sixth different leadoff hitter the Pirates have had in their first 14 games this season. The 26-year-old is also making his first start at second base for Pittsburgh, as each of his first five starts had all been at first base.
