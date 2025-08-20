Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Valdez (shoulder) will meet his surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, in Alabama later this month and could be cleared to resume hitting thereafter, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Valdez underwent season-ending surgery in May to address a dislocated left shoulder, but the Pirates anticipate that he'll be ready to play during winter ball. More specifically, Tomczyk suggested that Valdez could be fully cleared for game action by October, though that will hinge on how quickly the 26-year-old is able to advance through his hitting program. Valdez is a left-handed hitter but a right-handed thrower, so the surgery to his left shoulder is of greater concern to his long-term outlook at the plate rather than as a defender.