Romero will join the Pirates' bullpen Monday.

The southpaw was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Saturday, and he'll remain in the big leagues with his new organization. As a member of the Nationals, he produced a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched last season, but struggled in two appearances this year. Romero will likely work in lower-leverage situations with Pittsburgh.

