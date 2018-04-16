Pirates' Enny Romero: Added to big-league roster
Romero will join the Pirates' bullpen Monday.
The southpaw was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Saturday, and he'll remain in the big leagues with his new organization. As a member of the Nationals, he produced a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched last season, but struggled in two appearances this year. Romero will likely work in lower-leverage situations with Pittsburgh.
