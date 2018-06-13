Romero (shoulder) gave up one run on three hits and retired two hitters in his rehab outing Tuesday for High-A Bradenton.

The appearance marked Romero's first competitive action in about six weeks after he was shut down with left shoulder inflammation. Though he labored through Tuesday's outing, he at least threw 20 of his 26 pitches for strikes. He'll likely require another tune-up appearance or two in the minors before the Pirates consider activating him from the 10-day disabled list.