Romero was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Romero had been designated for assignment by the Nationals one week prior. In parts of five seasons in the majors, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA, though his 4.09 FIP indicates that he's perhaps deserved better numbers. In his 138 career innings, he's struck out a solid 23.9 percent of batters, though his 11.1 percent walk rate is a bit too high for him to carve out a higher-leverage role.