Romero (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and designated for assignment, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Romero just finished up a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and will remain with the affiliate unless claimed off waivers or traded over the coming days. The reliever initially landed on the disabled list in late April with a left shoulder impingement, which has limited his output to just four appearances in the big leagues this year. During 53 outings with the Nationals last year, he logged a 3.56 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 55.2 innings.