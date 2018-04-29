Romero was designated for assignment Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Romero continues to bounce around this season, as he's already been designated for assignment by both the Nationals and the Pirates in 2018. After being claimed off waivers on April 16 by Pittsburgh, he made two appearances out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five. The Pirates made the move in order to make room for Nick Kingham on the 25-man roster.