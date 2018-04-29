Pirates' Enny Romero: Lands on disabled list
Romero was placed on the disabled list due to a left shoulder impingement Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
It was initially reported that Romero had been designated for assignment Sunday. However, the Pirates were unable to as it was revealed that Romero injured himself in his last outing. As a result, he'll head to the disabled list instead.
