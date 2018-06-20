Pirates' Enny Romero: Shifting rehab to Triple-A club
Romero (shoulder) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Romero has already made three rehab appearances, with the last two coming for Double-A Altoona. The move to Indianapolis will presumably represent his last stop on the minor-league assignment, but it's unclear if he'll be added back to the active roster once he's reinstated from the DL. The Pirates have already designated Romero for assignment once this season and may not view him as a viable bullpen option for the big club.
