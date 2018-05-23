Pirates' Enny Romero: Throwing off flat ground
Romero (shoulder) is throwing off flat ground in Florida, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
He is progressing, but doesn't appear to be on the verge of activation. Romero has been sidelined with the left shoulder impingement since April 25.
More News
-
Pirates' Enny Romero: Lands on disabled list•
-
Pirates' Enny Romero: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Enny Romero: Added to big-league roster•
-
Pirates' Enny Romero: Claimed by Pirates•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Appears set for spot on 25-man roster•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...