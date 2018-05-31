Romero (shoulder) is throwing off a slope at the Pirates' spring training facility, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Romero has been sidelined since April 25 with a shoulder impingement, but he's starting to ramp up his throwing. The southpaw is set to throw off a mound later in the week for the first time since landing on the disabled list. If everything goes well during his side session, Romero could be cleared to face live hitters shortly thereafter.