Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Stout has spent the last week in the minors but will rejoin the Pirates' bullpen to provide additional depth for Wednesday's twin bill. He's posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 16 major-league appearances this year and will likely head back to Indianapolis following the doubleheader.