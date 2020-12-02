Gonzalez signed a one-year, $1.23 million contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Gonzalez appeared in 50 games for the Pirates in 2020, but he had a slow finish to the year, going just 1-for-24 with one RBI, one walk and nine strikeouts over his final seven contests. He'll avoid arbitration in his second year of eligibility, and the 29-year-old should serve as a utility infielder once again in 2021.
