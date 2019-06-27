Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Beginning rehab assignment
Gonzalez (collarbone) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez has been sidelined since mid-April with a fractured left clavicle, so he'll likely require a lengthy rehab stint before being cleared to rejoin the Pirates. The 27-year-old isn't expected to step into a starting role upon his return, as Kevin Newman has played well enough in his absence to claim everyday shortstop duties. He could see starts against left-handed pitching at the expense of Adam Frazier.
