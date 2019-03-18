Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Claims top job at shortstop
General manager Neal Huntington said Monday that Gonzalez will open the season as the Pirates' starting shortstop, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Per Adam Berry of MLB.com, Huntington cited Gonzalez's defensive aptitude as the main reason he won the starting role over Kevin Newman, who is now slated to open the season as a utility man. After serving as a bench infielder for Cleveland for most of the past three seasons, Gonzalez will get an extended look in an everyday role for the first time in his career, but the 27-year-old probably won't warrant immediate attention outside of NL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues. Over 275 career plate appearances in the majors, Gonzalez has slashed .263/.292/.389 (78 wRC+) with five home runs and four stolen bases.
