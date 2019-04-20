Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Could be bound for IL
Gonzalez was spotted with his arm in a sling after he exited Friday's 4-1 win over the Giants following a collision with teammate Starling Marte (knee), Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates are likely to place Gonzalez and Marte on the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game, per John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com.
The Pirates have already announced that shortstop Cole Tucker and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have been called up to the big leagues, but the team has yet to reveal the corresponding roster moves to facilitate the moves. Given that Tucker plays the same position as Gonzalez, it stands to reason that the latter will be included apart of Saturday's transactions. Once Gonzalez's likely move to the IL is officially announced, the Pirates should provide more information regarding the nature and extent of the injury the 27-year-old suffered.
