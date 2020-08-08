Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, a run scored and six RBI during Friday's 17-13 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

He took Matthew Boyd deep in the fourth inning for a two-run shot, his first homer of the year, but it was his bases-loaded double in the eighth that set up Adam Frazier for a huge ninth-inning blast that sent the game to extras, only for the Bucs bats to finally come up short. Gonzalez is on something of a roll -- he's put together a four-game hitting streak that's accounted for nine of his 10 hits, and all seven of his RBI, on the season, pushing his slash line to .357/.357/.571. Given his career .676 OPS, however, the 28-year-old isn't likely to keep it up much longer.