Gonzalez exited Thursday's game against the Brewers due to right side discomfort, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzalez exited the game after apparently suffering the injury while running out a single. With Colin Moran (wrist) already sidelined, the Pirates will be shorthanded along the infield if Gonzalez is forced to miss any further action. Ben Gamel took over at first base, with Jared Oliva entering the contest in the outfield.