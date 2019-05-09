Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Gets stitches removed
Gonzalez (collarbone) had the stitches removed Wednesday from his surgically repaired left collarbone, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was also cleared to resume a "gentle" running program, but it will likely be several more weeks before he's able to complete a full range of baseball activities. The infielder was handed an estimated 10-to-12-week recovery timetable after going under the knife April 25.
