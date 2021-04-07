Gonzalez will start at shortstop and bat fifth Wednesday against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Though Gonzalez remains in the lineup for the third game in a row, his starts have coincided with at least one Pirates regular getting a maintenance day. As such, Gonzalez doesn't look to have a grasp on a full-time role, especially since he's gotten off to a 1-for-12 start to the season at the plate.