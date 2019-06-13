Gonzalez (collarbone) has resumed hitting soft-toss pitching in the batting cage, fielding grounders and running the bases, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

After fracturing his left clavicle in an April 19 collision with teammate Starling Marte, Gonzalez was placed on the 60-day injured list a day later before undergoing surgery. Following Gonzalez's procedure, the Pirates estimated he would be sidelined for 10-to-12 weeks, putting him on track for reinstatement from the IL at some point around the All-Star break. Gonzalez had served as the team's everyday shortstop prior to getting hurt, but Kevin Newman has since taken over those duties and performed well while also handling leadoff duties. Newman seems unlikely to surrender the top job once Gonzalez is back in the fold.