Gonzalez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.
Gonzalez took Brewers starter Brent Suter deep in the third inning. It was the third homer of the year for Gonzalez, who has hit safely in six of the last seven games. The versatile infielder is slashing .266/.296/.457 with 15 RBI and 10 runs scored in 26 contests overall. His solid work at the plate has earned him a consistent role in the top half of the Pirates' batting order.
